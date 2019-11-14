McCarthy: Schiff Is Lying About Not Knowing Whistleblower

During a press conference on Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) accused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) of lying about not knowing the identity of the whistleblower.

McCarthy said, “Adam Schiff and his staff met with the whistleblower. Adam Schiff and his staff met with this whistleblower before this whistleblower had an attorney, before this whistleblower went to the inspector general.”

MSNBC Correspondent Garrett Haake then asked McCarthy if he thinks Schiff is lying about not knowing the whistleblower’s identity.

McCarthy responded, “Yes.”

He added, “I don’t think it’s the first time he’s lied to us either.”

