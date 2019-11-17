GOP Rep Turner: Trump Tweet ‘Unfortunate,’ Not Criminal, Witness Intimidation or Impeachable

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) said President Donald Trump’s tweet about former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during her public testimony was in no means witness intimidation.

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Turner said, “I think along with most people, I find the president’s tweets generally, unfortunate, but let’s state this, I think it’s important about this, and that is that Adam Schiff has been on a three-year request to impeach the president.”

He continued, “It’s certainly not impeachable. It’s certainly not criminal. It certainly was not witness intimidated. It certainly wasn’t trying to prevent [Yovanovitch] or would it prevent her from testifying. She was actually in the process of testifying. Nonetheless, I find the president tweets unfortunate.”

He added. “She was in no means intimidated and prevented from testifying.”

