NBC’s Chuck Todd: Trump’s Yovanovitch Tweet Is What Authoritarians Do

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” anchor Chuck Todd said President Donald Trump’s tweet about former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during her public testimony was what authoritarians did.

Discussing the tweet, Todd said, “You sort of realized, it’s consumed him. He can’t compartmentalize. Bill Clinton compartmentalized in ways some of are like how do you do that? Almost overly so. This guy can’t at all to the point he had to force himself —What he did at the hearing is what authoritarian people do. That was just a rough moment.”

