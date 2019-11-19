Dem Rep. Maloney: ‘To Question Lt. Col. Alex Vindman’s Patriotism Is Disgusting’

Tuesday ahead of Lt. Col. Alex Vindman’s testimony as part of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-CA) criticized GOP House members questioning Vindman’s political motives for testifying against the president.

CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota asked Maloney about Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) suggesting in a letter that Vindman never accepted Trump as a legitimate president.

The representative from California said to “question” Vindman’s patriotism is “disgusting,” adding anybody lying about the “war hero” should question their life choices.

“Here’s a pro tip: If you find yourself lying about a war hero, you should probably question your choices in life,” Maloney told Camerota.

He continued, “I don’t know what he was doing when Lieutenant Colonel Vindman earned the Purple Heart in Iraq in an IED attack, but to question Lieutenant Colonel Vindman’s patriotism is disgusting.”

Maloney went on to say House Republicans cannot “deal with the facts, so they’re lying about a war hero.”

