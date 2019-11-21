Biden: Abrams ‘Would Be the Governor Right now, Were it not for Voter Suppression’

While speaking to reporters in Atlanta on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that, if not for voter suppression, Stacey Abrams would be the governor of Georgia.

Biden vowed [relevant remarks begin around 10:25] that if he is elected president, the Department of Justice will focus on states that try to make it more difficult for people to vote and called for reinstating the pre-clearance requirement in the Voting Rights Act.

He added, “Stacey would be the governor right now, were it not for voter suppression, right this minute.”

