Booker: Politics ‘Be Damned’ Impeaching Trump Is ‘The Right Side of History’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live With Katy Tur,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said being for impeaching President Donald Trump is being on the “right side of history.”

When asked if a partisan impeachment vote would be good for the country, Booker said, “First of all, it’s good for history. People are going to look back and see how did we deal with a situation when a president who was violating their oath, compromise national security, and really undermining the values and virtues that we believe that office should uphold. So, to do nothing is unacceptable for me. Politics frankly be damned, I want to be on the right side of history and say this behavior for a United States President is not only unacceptable but qualifies for impeachment and removal from office.”

