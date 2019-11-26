Kellyanne Conway: Impeachment Investigation an ‘Ego Trip’ for Schiff

During a Tuesday interview with “Fox & Friends,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway sounded off on the ongoing impeachment push by Democrats.

Conway slammed Congress for being stuck on impeachment, which she said has been an “ego trip” for the likes of House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA) in “safe districts.”

“Nancy Pelosi’s under enormous pressure to make good on her stated promise that they were going to get a vote on USMCA by, quote, the end of October. Last I checked the calendar, November 26, right, the end of November,” Conway outlined. “But the intervening, superseding circumstance has been this impeachment ego trip for Democrats who are in safe districts like Harder and Schiff, and so she should do this.

Conway touted the United States – Mexico – Canada Agreement as “great for the American economy,” but lamented how “embarrassing” it is for Mexico and Canada to see the impeachment push is holding the deal from being signed.

“How embarrassing is it to America that Mexico and Canada long ago approved the USMCA deal … and they’re waiting on the U.S. Congress and they turn on the TV, or they flip on the Internet, and they say, ‘This is the way you’ve been spending your time?'” she continued.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent