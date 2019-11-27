GOP Rep. Collins: ‘It Is Now Time for Jerry Nadler to Make Chicken Salad Out of the Schiff Show’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, speculated his committee under the leadership of chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) will have difficulty manufacturing “viable” articles of impeachment based on President Donald Trump’s alleged wrongdoing to date.

Collins pledged to use the proceedings to show what the “Schiff show” looks like in person.

“It is now time for Jerry Nadler to make chicken salad out of the Schiff show,” he said. “We’ll see how that works. I don’t think it’s going to happen because what they would have to do is take presumption. They would have to take hearsay/ They would have to take nothing of quid pro quo, nothing that this president did wrong, and make it into some viable article of impeachment to show the American people that he has done something wrong. But you know how I know they don’t really have anything? Because this first hearing next week, Sean, they are going to bring academics in to tell us what an impeachable offense is.”

“I will tell you what an impeachable offense is not,” Collins continued. “It is everything we have seen from Adam Schiff and the Democrats for the past year as they have attacked a very successful president who is simply doing the best job he can for America. And that’s what we are going to start. Next week, get ready. I’ve said this before, judiciary show, the lights are going to come on, get the popcorn ready, because it is now time to actually get down to business to show what this Schiff show has actually looked like in person.”

