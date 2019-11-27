Wasserman Schultz: ‘Trump Is Going to Be Sent Packing by Floridians Next November’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) predicted that Donald Trump would be “sent packing by Floridians” in next November’s presidential election.

Referencing Trump rally in Sunrise, Florida Tuesday, guest host Erica Hill asked, “The president held a packed rally in your district last night as you know. Are you losing the impeachment argument in your own backyard?”

Wasserman Schultz said, “Oh, God, no. I wish I could have brought the president to watch because this was really the beginning of his retirement party. He is not going to win Broward county. He got 31% of the vote here in 2016. This is the most Democratic countries in the state and one of the most Democratic counties in the country. They trucked in people from all over Florida and even the country. This is not Trump territory by any means. Republicans don’t win. It is because they don’t stand up for the issues that matter, which include making sure that everyone has access to health care, making sure we don’t have oil rigs off our coastline, our people get it. Donald Trump is going to be sent packing by Floridians next November.”

