Dem Rep. Kelly: Trump’s Statement on Taliban Peace Talks ‘a Ploy’

On Friday’s “MSNBC Live,” Representative Robin Kelly (D-IL) stated that President Trump’s statement about re-opening peace talks with the Taliban is “a ploy” by the president and “I just don’t trust why he does the things that he does.”

Kelly said, “I just think it’s a ploy. All of a sudden, a surprise visit, he’s been the president…3 1/2-plus years, and this is his first visit. So, I just don’t trust why he does the things that he does. But, of course, if we can get to peace, then that’s what we all want.”

