Kellyanne Conway: Dems Impeachment Inquiry Is ‘Illegitimate and Unconstitutional’

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “American Newsroom,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said the House Judiciary impeachment hearings are “illegitimate and unconstitutional.”

Conway said, “The White House counsel made very clear this is an illegitimate and unconstitutional process, and we maintain that. Twelve witnesses, 30 hours later, there are no bombshells, a lot of bombs. I keep hearing all these analogies and comparisons to the Nixon impeachment and the Clinton impeachment. The fact is there was evidence of crimes there, direct evidence.”

She continued, “Why would we participate in an exercise they have three witnesses. We are allowed to have one. And it is constitutional law? Does Adam Schiff want to testify?”

Referencing White House Counsel Pat Cipollone’s letter leaving open the possibility to participate in future hearings, host Bill Hemmer asked, “On what grounds will you say yes to participation?”

Conway said, “We’ll see what happens.”

She added, “In what are we participating in right now, why legitimize a process? You know the Mueller investigation was an executive branch, Department of Justice investigation. The president participated. We had 1.4 million pieces of paper produced. We let all these witnesses testify. People’s lives turned upside down. Legal bills in the seven figures, and for what?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN