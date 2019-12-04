MSNBC’s Jason Johnson: Entire Trump Administration ‘Is an Embarrassment Abroad’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” network political analyst Jason Johnson commented on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson being caught on tape seemingly joking about President Donald Trump.

Johnson said, “This isn’t the first, second, third, or even fifth time this has happened with this administration.”

He continued, “You have the video of Ivanka trying to get into a conversation and everyone pretending, how did you get in here, where’s your guess pass? This entire administration is an embarrassment abroad.”

He added, “Trump has done exactly what his greatest fear was. He has empowered world leaders to look better and look stronger in comparison. Who would think Justin Trudeau, who is basically sort of the pretty boy of the North, squeaks back, but now he looks strong. Angela Merkel looks stronger. Macron looks stronger. Everybody looks stronger in comparison to a president who looks so weak.”

He concluded, “Everyone sees that the emperor has no clothes, everyone sees you’re not really that impressive anymore. And the moment he is not president of the United States, he will get nothing and nowhere.”

