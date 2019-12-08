Joe Biden: My Family ‘Will Not Be Engaged in Any Foreign Business’ if Elected

In an interview with “Axios on HBO,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden promised his family members will not be benefiting if he wins the presidency.

Biden told Axios’ Mike Allen that what is going on with President Donald Trump’s administration is the reason behind his decision.

“They will not be engaged in any foreign business because of what’s happened in this administration,” Biden declared. “No one’s going to be seeking patents for things from China. No one’s going to be engaged in that kind of thing.”

Allen then asked Biden to clarify that meant no foreign business for his relatives.

Biden replied, “Correct.”

As for his son Hunter’s previous business dealings in Ukraine, Biden said he did not know what his son was up to, but he does not feel the need to get to the bottom of it.

“I trust my son,” Biden stated.

