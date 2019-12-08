Gaetz: Trump Acted on ‘Sincere’ Concerns of Corruption in Ukraine

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said he believed President Donald Trump was acting on “sincere” concerns of corruption during his dealings with Ukraine.

Gaetz said, “I think the president was acting on a sincere, longly held view and skepticism of foreign aid. I think he was acting on concern about Ukraine being the third most corrupt country in the world. And I think he was also reflecting specific concern about this Biden connection to Burisma.”

On the possibility of witnesses like Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifying in the impeachment proceeding, Gaetz said, “I think it would inure to the president’s advantage to have people testify who could exculpate him, but they —we want to preserve an executive branch where there are out-of-the-box strategy sessions where people come up with crazy ideas and reject those ideas and hone them.

