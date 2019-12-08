Nadler: If Trump’s Case Was in a Criminal Court He Would Be Convicted in ‘3 Minutes Flat’

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said if President Donald Trump’s case were before a jury, there would be “a guilty verdict in three minutes flat.”

Nadler said, “We have a very rock-solid case. I think the case we have if presented to a jury, would be a guilty verdict in three minutes flat. All of the nonsense about hearsay evidence, there is considerable direct evidence and it ill behooves a president or his partisans to say you don’t have enough direct evidence when the reason we don’t have more direct evidence is the president has ordered everybody in the executive branch not to cooperate with Congress in the impeachment inquiry, something unprecedented in American history”

