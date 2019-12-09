Dem Rep. Jayapal: Trump Himself Is the ‘Smoking Gun’ in Impeachment Case

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) charged President Donald Trump with being the “smoking gun” in the impeachment case against him over an alleged phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanding a quid pro quo.

According to Jayapal, what Trump did was “a corruption of our elections process.”

“This is a fairly clear-cut case where the president himself is the smoking gun,” Jayapal told host John Berman.

She continued, “[T]his is an odd situation where we had the first and best witness very early on, on national television, saying exactly what he wanted from that call with Ukrainian President Zelensky. And that was Donald Trump when he came out and he said he wanted an investigation into the Bidens.”

Jayapal then advised she and the rest of the House Democrats hope to “lay out the facts” against Trump.

