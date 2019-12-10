Collins: Schiff Is ‘Taking This Democratic Party over the Cliff with His Lies’

Tuesday during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, discussed how the recently released Department of Justice IG report showed that a memo authored by House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was filled with lies and untruths.

According to the Georgia Republican, Schiff’s willingness to skirt the truth was taking the Democratic Party “over the cliff.”

“I think this is his biggest mistake,” Collins said. “For a while, his lies only let himself down that path. I mean, we’ve talked about him before he can’t spell truth much less tell it. Today, though, he’s crossing the line. He’s taking this Democratic Party over the cliff with his lies. And the interesting thing about it is what he just said a minute ago should scare everybody. Because this president deserves much better because this president is doing what is right.”

“What Adam Schiff is saying is that fairness and justice are at the epitome of staying back and watching a clock and a calendar,” he continued. “He is saying it doesn’t matter anymore about fairness and justice as long as we get to do and the time frame when we get to do it on. Adam Schiff has a lot to be accounted for, but now he’s not only hitching himself to it, he’s hitching the entire Democratic caucus of that life, and they will pay a price because this president will be elected because he is doing what the Americans want. And that is being proven true over and over again. He cannot keep lying about this because the people are seeing through it. And now the Department of Justice is finally starting to see it.”

