Collins: Nadler’s ‘Integrity Is Gone’ After ‘Bush League’ Vote Delay

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA) reacted to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler’s (D-NY) delay of a vote on articles of impeachment by stating that the move is “bush league” and showed the committee cares more about TV appearances than doing its job.

Collins said, “I’ve been in public life now since 2006, and I have just witnessed just the most bush league stunt I have ever witnessed in my professional life. And I’ve been around a lot of political campaigns. I’ve been around a lot of things that would make you think. But in the midst of impeachment, the chairman just ambushed the entire committee, did not have any consultation with the ranking member…I guess they didn’t think enough today of spreading their very paper-thin impeachment process for over 12-14 hours was enough. So, tonight, without consulting the ranking member, without consulting anyone…we’re scheduling this at 10:00 a.m. in the morning. I don’t know — the integrity level of this committee has been — the chairman’s integrity is gone, his staff is gone. This was the most bush league thing I have seen forever. … Because this committee is more concerned about getting on TV in the morning than it was finishing its job tonight and letting the members go home. Words cannot describe how inappropriate this was.”

