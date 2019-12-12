McConnell: ‘Wouldn’t Surprise Me’ if ‘One or Two’ Senate Dems Voted Against Impeachment

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that he wouldn’t be surprised if “one or two” Democrats voted against convicting President Trump in the Senate.

McConnell said, “My hope is that there won’t be a single Republican who votes for either of these articles of impeachment. And Sean, it wouldn’t surprise me if we got one or two Democrats. It looks to me over in the House, the Republicans seem to be solid and the Democrats seem to be divided.”

