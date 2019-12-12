Sessions: ‘I Had No Hesitation’ Regarding Trump’s Firing of Comey

During an appearance on Birmingham, AL radio’s Talk 99.5 on Thursday, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat he previously occupied in Alabama, discussed the saga of the Trump administration and the Department of Justice that has unfolded over the last three years.

Included in that was Trump’s firing of James Comey from the post as director of the FBI. Sessions told Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show” he saw the termination as warranted and said there were many reasons to find fault with Comey’s performance.

“I had no hesitation in agreeing or reporting to the president my recommendation that he should be terminated,” Sessions said. “There were another of things that worried me. I stated plainly in my recommendation to him my opinion. Something was not healthy there. There was a grandiosity or some sort of mindset that I thought was not healthy. There was no doubt the FBI was leaking improperly on a host of matters. That has come out more and more as the months have gone by. The FBI director should show discipline. He should direct discipline. He should control his department. He should be honorable and not have an ego that’s involved in this but service to the American people. I was uneasy about that leadership.”

Sessions spoke highly of current FBI Director Christopher Wray, who he said was “honorable” and spoke “slowly but firmly.” He also said the FBI was headed in the right direction under Wray’s leadership.

As for Comey, Sessions also expressed his disapproval of his behavior since leaving the FBI.

“Comey’s handling of himself afterward, I don’t think is healthy,” Sessions added. “I’m just not comfortable with the way his political activities, it seems to me, post-employment as FBI director. It is a bit unusual, and I didn’t appreciate it.”

