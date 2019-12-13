Dem Rep. Wasserman Schultz: Trump Has Treated the Constitution ‘Like Nothing More Than Toilet Paper’

Friday on “MSNBC Live,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) commented on the House Judiciary Committee’s passage of two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Wasserman Schultz argued in her interview that Trump has treated the Constitution “like nothing more than toilet paper,” which is why she said Congress “had to act” on impeachment.

“I think what this boils down to is we are here because the President of the United States has treated the Constitution like toilet paper, like nothing more than toilet paper,” Wasserman Schultz proclaimed. “He has engaged in an unprecedented abuse of power. He engaged in a protracted shakedown scheme to try to coerce a foreign country into investigating his political rival to benefit his own campaign. He has engaged in unprecedented obstruction of Congress. There’s no president in history that has refused categorically to turn documents over to the United States Congress, to provide witnesses to give testimony. He has violated his oath of office, violated the Constitution and needs and must be held accountable as a result. No one is above the law.”

She continued, “[W]hat is particularly, particularly disturbing here is he put his own personal and political interests above our national security interests. And that is why Congress had to act.”

