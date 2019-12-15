Schiff: Had I Known About the FISA Abuse, I Would Have Called Out the FBI

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) reacted to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the launch of the FBI’s Russia probe.

He said had he known two years ago that FBI was abusing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), he would have called them out.

Schiff said, “I’m certainly willing to admit that the inspector general found serious abuses of FISA that I was unaware of. Had I known of them, Chris, yes, I would have called out the FBI at the same time. But I think it’s only fair to judge what we know at the time, not what would be revealed two years later, but yes, there were very serious abuses of the FISA process, they need to be corrected, we need to make sure they never happen again.”

