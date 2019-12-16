Dem Rep. Cohen: Van Drew ‘a Traitor to the Majority’ — Like a Rat Jumping ‘onto a Sinking Ship’

Sunday, during an appearance on CNN, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) reacted to the report his colleague Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) would be switching parties.

Van Drew is expected to become a Republican given his opposition to House Democrats push toward impeachment, to which Cohen likened to rats jumping “onto a sinking ship.”

“[I] think Jeff Van Drew is making a serious mistake,” Cohen said. “I understand that he feels if he votes against impeachment, he’ll lose in a Democratic primary and he could. But you know he got elected with Democratic votes under a Democratic banner which he ran under for 30 years or so. I think he was a senator and a mayor and a representative and all, and he got Democratic money, including Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee money. And to turn and go to be a Republican, it’s kind of strange. I’ve heard of rats jumping off a sinking ship, but very few of them jump onto a sinking ship.”

“The Republicans are in the minority, for his district,” he added. “Instead of having a congressman who’s in the majority and he gets something done for his district — they’re going to have a congressman in the minority who can’t get anything done. The lowest thing that there is in the Congress is somebody in the minority side who was a traitor to the majority. This is not good for his district.”

