GOP Rep. Lesko: ‘Mixed Feelings’ on Senate Impeachment Trial Witnesses

Monday during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, revealed she was torn on the notion as to whether not Senate Republicans should call witnesses to testify about the source of the allegations leveled at President Donald Trump regarding impeachment.

Lesko told host Neil Cavuto such a move could lend credibility to the process. However, she said she was aware of the desire to get to the bottom of what happened.

“I mean, like I said, this process has been a sham, unfair, I think, corrupt process in the House of Representatives,” she said. “So, on the one hand, I understand the senators saying, I don’t want to give any credence to this House — House process and the House impeachment, because it’s just baloney. But, on the other hand, I would like the American public to see the other side of the story, which could be with witnesses.”

“So I have mixed feelings on it,” Lesko continued. “In the end of the game, I’m not a U.S. senator. I can try to influence some U.S. senators, but it’s ultimately up to them.”

