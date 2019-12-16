Meghan McCain: Trump Is ‘Deeply Emasculated by My Father’s Legacy’

On Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain said President Donald Trump was “deeply emasculated” by her late father, former Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) legacy.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “You would never play Trump because he has no redeeming qualities whatsoever…You have played some of the most really unredeemable characters; Travis Bickle was a psychopathic in ‘Taxi Driver.’ Jake LaMotta who beat his wife in Raging Bull. Is Trump worse than they are?”

De Niro said, “To me he is. Because he has no understanding that I can see of the outside world other than anything around him, he has no idea of what his purpose in life as the president should be, and that is to pull the country together, to be for the people, to heal wounds, not to open them up and pour salt on them. I always say he’s a lowlife. He’s a lowlife. And he knows he’s a low life. He knows. Everything he projects about negative things on individuals, on situations, on institutions, he’s saying about himself.”

He added, “He’s what you call projecting. Because he feels that about himself, but he’s saying it like the dirtiest player. You insult people and say the terrible things about them when you feel that way about yourself. You know how terrible that is. He actually says that. What he said about her father, what is that about?”

McCain said, “He’s deeply emasculated by my father’s legacy, and he can’t take it. That’s what it’s about.”

