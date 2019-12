While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that the “essence” of President Trump’s impeachment letter is “really sick.”

Pelosi said, “No reaction. It’s ridiculous.”

She added, “I haven’t really fully read it. We’ve been working. I’ve seen the essence of it, though, and it’s really sick.”

