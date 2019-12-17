Scarborough: This Is Rudy Giuliani’s Impeachment

Tuesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, saying he “forced” former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch out because she is “corrupt.”

Scarborough said Giuliani “keeps endangering” Trump by his attempts to “remain relevant,” adding push to impeach the president is because of him.

“This is Rudy’s impeachment,” Scarborough declared. “I mean, none of this would have happened without Rudy Giuliani, and you talk to people around Donald Trump and they tell you that. I mean, we’ll continue with this, Willie, but he was so desperate for attention, he was so desperate to be in the news, he was so desperate to say, hey, I’m talking to the president and I’m really important to the President of the United States, even while people at State, people at DOD, people in the White House understood the risk that Rudy actually had towards Donald Trump and the presidency.”

“[He] was so desperate to remain relevant and continues to be so desperate to remain relevant that he keeps endangering the president’s prospects day in and day out,” he added.

