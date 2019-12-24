Yarmuth: McConnell in ‘a Real Bind,’ Voters Want a Real Trial

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was in a “real bind” because he claimed Americans want witnesses at the Senate impeachment trial.

Yarmuth said, “I think Mitch McConnell’s in a real bind here, regardless of what President Trump says. I think Mitch is going to face severe criticism, and as the polling has shown, not just from Democrats, if he makes short shrift of this whole proceeding. And yet if he calls witnesses, then the president’s case is going to be severely damaged. I think he really makes the calculation right now that at least he’s safer to have, basically, a non-trial trial, than to call witnesses who would undermine the president’s arguments.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN