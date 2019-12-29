Christie: Impeachment Could Flip Three House Seats in Blue New Jersey

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week” roundtable, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said Republicans could flip three Democratic House seats in the 2020 election as a result of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Christie said, “You know what’s happening in blue New Jersey, a very blue state. Jeff Van Drew switches from Democrat to Republican, from the majority party to the minority party in the middle of impeachment because of impeachment. Andy Kim, who won his seat two years ago, is now losing to Katie Gibbs, his Republican challenger. And Tom Malinowski is losing to Tom Kaine Jr., the son of the former governor.”

He continued, “You could wind up flipping three seats back in New Jersey two years later in this race, and I think impeachment is a large part of it, at least in New Jersey. Even in a blue state where Donald Trump’s approval ratings are in the high 30s.”

He added, “Three seats in New Jersey if Republicans win three seats in New Jersey it’s going to be a Republican House.”

