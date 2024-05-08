Unprecedented Palestinian Bid at U.N. Aims for State-Like Status, Sidestepping Security Council Veto

Palestinian officials are planning to use a legal loophole in United Nations procedures to gain almost all the benefits of full membership in the General Assembly as they propose a resolution for territory status with full state rights, circumventing a Security Council veto after being blocked by the United States.

If passed, the resolution would lead to significant reductions in United States funding for the U.N., as required by American law.

In a renewed push for international recognition, the Palestinian leadership is steering a new strategy following the United States’ veto of their bid for full statehood at the U.N. Security Council. They are now proposing a resolution to the U.N. General Assembly, seeking to be recognized as a territory, a status that would afford them rights and privileges similar to those of a sovereign state, including the right to vote on U.N. matters.

According to @ynetnews – "After the US vetoed turning Palestine into official state in latest vote, Palestinians have found a workaround; They now ask to be recognized as a territory with all the same rights and qualifications of a state, including a vote in all UN matters, a… — David Milstein (@davidamilstein) May 7, 2024

The proposed status, which bypasses the need for Security Council approval and thereby circumvents any potential vetoes, follows the recent U.S. rejection of a U.N. proposal to recognize “Palestine” as a member state. While granting Palestinians state rights, the move would also raise concerns about setting precedents for other territories.

In an effort to counter the unprecedented Palestinian request, which could be voted on this week, Israel has ramped up global diplomatic efforts, with Israeli diplomats instructed to lobby against the Palestinian bid, noting that it deviates from standard U.N. protocols, which typically require a Security Council nod for changes in state status, according to Ynet.

The Israeli government has voiced concerns over the ongoing situation in Gaza, prioritizing the immediate and unconditional release of its hostages being held by Hamas and urging international condemnation of the terrorist organization.

In addition, Israel claims that supporting the resolution could potentially embolden Iran and its proxy groups.

Recognizing a Palestinian State after October 7 means rewarding Hamas for murdering over 1,000 Israelis. It means giving a prize to the Iranian Regime. It means living with the possibility of another October 7. The only way to promote peace is through direct negotiations.… pic.twitter.com/uPGEUNqGNT — Israel (@Israel) May 7, 2024

Amid diplomatic exchanges, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan sharply criticized the U.N.’s approach, suggesting that the approval of the Palestinian proposal would showcase the U.N.’s detachment from reality and its inadvertent support for terrorism.

On Friday, a vote is expected to take place in the UN General Assembly that will grant the Palestinian Authority de facto status and rights of a state. The Palestinians are once again taking advantage of the automatic political majority and the moral decay of the UN. After… — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) May 6, 2024

Erdan also expressed hope that if the resolution passes, it would lead to significant consequences, including possible changes in American funding for the U.N., in line with American law.

The mobilization of the UN on behalf of Hamas murderers is nauseating and makes me want to vomit! That's what I said today at the General Assembly. And promoting the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state is a message that terrorism pays off. The UN is the dream come true… pic.twitter.com/c5QcWcGp4n — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) May 1, 2024

“The next time Palestinian terrorists burn whole Israeli families alive, their ashes will be on the hands of every single nation that votes to tell them: barbaric terrorism helps advance your cause,” wrote former Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy on the matter.

The U.N. has long been criticized for considering the recognition of a Palestinian state, with critics arguing that it effectively rewards terrorism and undermines peace efforts by not addressing security concerns. They also contend that such a move could embolden extremist factions rather than promoting negotiation and coexistence.

United States law prohibits funding to any U.N. body granting full membership to entities without recognized statehood attributes. Nate Evans, the spokesperson for the United States mission to the U.N., asserted, “It remains the U.S. view that the path toward statehood for the Palestinian people is through direct negotiations.”

According to official documents, the United States is the largest contributor to the United Nations, paying nearly a quarter of the U.N.’s regular budget and nearly one-third of the U.N.’s peacekeeping budget.

Despite the recent October 7 massacre of Israeli civilians and the overwhelming Palestinian support for it, the largely failed two-state solution for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — vehemently rejected by both sides — continues to be pushed by U.S. President Joe Biden, who has insisted that it is the “only way” to ensure long-term security for both Israelis and Palestinians in a new post-Hamas Gaza.

A two-state solution is the only way to guarantee the long-term security of both the Israeli and the Palestinian people. To make sure Israelis and Palestinians alike can live in equal measures of freedom and dignity. We will not give up on working toward this goal. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 26, 2023

Earlier this year, the Biden administration was reported to be considering recognizing a Palestinian state unilaterally, a significant shift in United States foreign policy and the traditional approach of facilitating direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.