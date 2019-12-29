Navarro: ‘Everyone Who Wants a Job Can Get a Job’ in the Trump Economy

On Sunday’s broadcast of the New York City-based radio show “Cats Roundtable,” White House’s Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy director Peter Navarro said under President Donald Trump, “everybody who wants a job can get a job.”

Navarro said, “My forecast, basically, is much closer to 3% real GDP growth.”

He continued, “I predicted some months ago that we’ll hit 30,000 on the Dow if we were able to pass the US-Mexico-Canada agreement and get lower interest rates from the Fed. Both of those things have been put into place. The stock market has been moving beautifully upward, and I anticipate it will continue.”

Touting the 3.5% unemployment rate, Navarro said, “Everybody who wants a job can get a job in the Trump economy. Everybody who wants to look for a better job has more opportunity to do so.”

