Sen. Collins: ‘Inappropriate’ for McConnell, Dems to Prejudge Trump Impeachment Trial

During an interview with Maine Public Radio on Tuesday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) criticized both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for prejudging President Donald Trump on the impeachment trial.

After saying she was “open to witnesses, Collins said, “It is inappropriate, in my judgment, for senators on either side of the aisle to prejudge the evidence before they have heard what is presented to us because the each of us will take an oath, an oath that I take very seriously to render impartial justice.”

“That’s what it says, impartial justice,” she continued. “And I have heard Democrats like Elizabeth Warren, saying that the President should be impeached, found guilty, and removed from office. I’ve heard the Senate Majority leaders saying that he’s taking his cues from the White House. There are senators on both sides of the aisle, who, to me, are not giving the appearance of and the reality of judging that’s in an impartial way.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN