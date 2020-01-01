Special Rep. for Iran: Baghdad Embassy Breach ‘Orchestrated by the Iranian Regime’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Adviser to the Secretary of State Brian Hook stated that the breach at the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad “was orchestrated by the Iranian regime.”

Hook said, “This was orchestrated by the Iranian regime. These are the kinds of tactics that they use. 40 years ago, they stormed our embassy. And then here we are, 40 years later, and they’re directing these terrorist groups to then attack our embassy.”

