Kudlow Predicts 3% GDP Growth in 2020 — Economy ‘Going to Be Even Stronger’

White House National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow on Sunday doubled down on his prediction that 2020 will make for an “even stronger” economy.

Kudlow told New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” host John Catsimatidis that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would be in the 3% range

“The market is a very strong signal of tremendous consumer and business confidence,” Kudlow explained. “A tremendous signal of confidence. It tells me that the economy in the coming year is going to be even stronger, OK? Probably back into a 3% growth zone. It also tells me tremendous wealth creation.”

“We gained $7 trillion … in stock market asset value, and that is going to give a gigantic push to the economy in 2020. And I think that’s the single biggest economic development, which makes me very optimistic,” he concluded.

Kudlow went on to emphasize that “America is working,” adding the country is “in the midst of a middle-class boom” that has not been seen in 40 years.

