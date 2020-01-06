Dem Sen. Murphy: ‘For Many of Us,’ the Story on Impeachment ‘Is Pretty Well Filled In’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that the evidence he has seen “makes it crystal clear” to him that President Trump engaged in “a vast conspiracy” to convince another country to interfere in the 2020 election, and that “for many of us, we think the story is pretty well filled in.”

Murphy said, “I think the first thing to note is that, for many of us, this isn’t a mystery that still needs to be unwound. The evidence that we have thusfar makes it crystal clear, to me, at least, that the president directed a vast conspiracy to defraud taxpayers of dollars to try to convince a foreign power to intervene in the United States 2020 presidential election. So, I think it’s first important to make clear that, for many of us, we think the story is pretty well filled in. But, it apparently is not filled in for many Senate Republicans.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett