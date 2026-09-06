President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly working toward opening federal funds to help married couples who lost income due to one parent staying at home to care for their children.

The policy would “promote a traditional view of families” and “pay parents to stay home and raise their children” by using money from a program that helps parents who work outside the home, the New York Times reported Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

“The change would create the only federal subsidy to pay parents to stay home and raise their children, one of the most significant efforts to date by the Trump administration to harness federal funds to promote a traditional view of families,” the article read: