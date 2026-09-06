President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly working toward opening federal funds to help married couples who lost income due to one parent staying at home to care for their children.
The policy would “promote a traditional view of families” and “pay parents to stay home and raise their children” by using money from a program that helps parents who work outside the home, the New York Times reported Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
“The change would create the only federal subsidy to pay parents to stay home and raise their children, one of the most significant efforts to date by the Trump administration to harness federal funds to promote a traditional view of families,” the article read:
To do so, officials are seeking to use a Health and Human Services Department fund that was created in the 1990s to help low-income and working-class parents afford child care so they could work or go to school.
Under the draft new rule, parents who stay home with their children could benefit from the program, which typically provides about $9,000 per child each year, potentially reshaping which families get federal child care money.
According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, families across the nation on average pay over $13,000 per child every year for care.
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“The $12 billion Child Care and Development Fund, which is run by the Health Department’s Administration for Children and Families, was created during the Clinton administration to support the employment of low to moderate-income parents. It subsidizes the care of children up to age 13 and currently offsets the costs for caring for about 1.3 million children,” the Times report said.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, which Hillary Clinton (D) ultimately lost to Trump, he unveiled his childcare reforms and said his opponent “has no childcare plan,” Breitbart News reported at the time.
One of his proposals was to “rewrite the tax code to allow working parents to deduct from their income taxes childcare expenses for up to four children and elderly dependents.”
In June of 2024, Breitbart News reported that “stubbornly high inflation is making it more difficult to raise a child in President Joe Biden’s (D) America, per LendingTree” as prices skyrocketed.
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