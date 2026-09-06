Ohio Democrat Amy Acton Reportedly Attacked at Campaign Event

Ohio Democrat gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton was reportedly attacked at a campaign event on Sunday afternoon.

A report from WOIO-TV said the individual responsible for the attack was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

A witness said a “suspect who had weapons was arrested the Mahoning County Democratic Party tent after knocking volunteers to the ground.”

Local media did not indicate the severity of those injured.

A statement released by the Acton campaign stated, “While attending the Canfield Fair, an armed individual lunged at Dr. Acton, injuring multiple people. Dr. Acton and Eric are grateful for the swift and decisive action of law enforcement and are praying for the recovery of those injured. This kind of violence has no place in Ohio. Dr. Acton will always stand up to the chaos, hate and vitriol that pits us against one another.”

Acton’s opponent, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, released a campaign statement saying, “Candidates should be able to meet with voters without having to worry about threats or violence. What happened today is completely unacceptable and has no place in politics, and we hope no one was hurt.”