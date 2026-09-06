GOP Rep. Lawler: Iran War ‘Certainly Not Small Potatoes’

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said the military conflict in Iran is not small potatoes.

Host Dana Bash said, “I do want to quickly talk about the Iran war. President Trump referred to it as a military conflict that’s small potatoes when the U.S. struck three Iranian targets just yesterday. Now, you’ve said over 50% of your district is composed of service members, veterans, law enforcement, first responders. Would you tell them that the U.S. is in a small potatoes military conflict?”

Lawler said, “No. Any time you are at war or in a military escalation, it is certainly not small potatoes. It is serious. I think we all recognize that. Ensuring Iran does not possess a nuclear weapon, stopping them from continuing to finance terrorism, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and other terror proxies, stopping them from mass producing ballistic missiles, drones which are being used by Russia against Ukraine, is critical.”

He added, “Much of the military operation has been focused on depleting their military capabilities. And in recent months, making sure that they are not blocking the ability of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil is back up to about 70% of what it was in terms of flowing through the strait.”

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