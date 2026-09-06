An Amazon cargo jet crashed at Miami International Airport on Sunday, killing five people and injuring several more.

The crash occurred after the jet overshot the runway, according to reports. Video captured the harrowing aftermath:

According to NBC Miami:

A source with knowledge of the incident told NBC6 that the two pilots were taken to Jackson South, and the three others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Authorities have not released any information if anyone was taken to the hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that Air Flight 7598 overran the runway after landing at the airport around 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. The plane, a Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft, departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Miami Fire Rescue chief Raied Jadallah said that “the plane swiped several vehicles and trapped people inside who had to be extricated,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

“What we found was a very complex situation here,” he said.

In February 2019, an Amazon Air jet crashed into the Trinity Bay marshland in February 2019, killing three people on board, the New York Times reported. The FAA at the time declared that the crash stemmed from pilot error.