Bernie Sanders: Soleimani Strike Akin to Putin ‘Assassinating Dissidents’

Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, likened the Trump administration’s strike against Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, to actions taken by Russia and China against dissidents.

He specifically mentioned the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin when making his comparison.

“This guy, you know, was, as bad as he was, an official of the Iranian government,” Sanders said. “And, you unleash — then, if China does that, you know, if Russia does that, you know, Russia has been implicated under Putin with assassinating dissidents.”

“So, once you’re in the business of assassination, you unleash some very, very terrible forces,” he added. “And, what I’m seeing now in this world as a result of Trump’s actions, more and more chaos, more and more instability.”

