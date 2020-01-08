Moulton: Trump Made Soleimani a ‘Martyr’ — ‘Will Inspire a Lot More’ Terror Attacks

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said President Donald Trump’s order of an airstrike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani would create more terrorism.

On the Trump administrations briefing to lawmakers, Moulton said, “Well, the evidence presented was quite vague. I’ll tell you what — it needs to be declassified. Every American needs to understand exactly what the imminent threat is and what it is not.”

He continued, “Qasem Soleimani been plotting against Americans for years now, 15 years, so there’s nothing new there. Of course, he’s a bad guy. But the question is not whether he’s a bad guy or whether he has American blood on his hands. The question is, does this make the problem worse? There’s a calculus you always have to learn when fighting in the Middle East, which is do kill more terrorists than you create? We’ve already seen by Iran’s reaction, by the outpouring of support where for Qasem Soleimani, a true martyr in Iran now, that this will inspire a lot more attacks in the future. ”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN