Scarborough: ‘Disgusting Total Liar’ Doug Collins, GOP ‘Should Be Ashamed of Themselves’ for Saying Dems Are Defending Soleimani

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough took aim at Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) and other members of the GOP on Friday over remarks made criticizing Democrats for defending Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

“Morning Joe” aired clips of President Donald Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Collins all accusing Democrats of mourning the loss of Soleimani or defending him.

Scarborough argued no Democrats are mourning Soleimani’s loss, calling anybody who believes that “stupid as hell” and “disgusting.”

“The minority leader just sounded stupid. … How dumb are you?” Scarborough stated, later adding, “Nikki Haley, how shameful. I mean, seriously. How disgusting, Nikki Haley. Nobody is mourning the loss of Soleimani in the Democratic Party that I’ve seen. If they are, shame on them, but certainly not Nancy Pelosi.”

He continued in a mocking fashion, “But that Collins, the fast-talking Collins where he’s saying Democrats are supporting and mourning the death of Soleimani more than … gold star parent — what a liar. What a total liar. What a disgusting total liar.”

“They should be ashamed of themselves,” Scarborough added.

