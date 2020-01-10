Trump: Soleimani Was Planning Attacks on ‘Four Embassies’

During portions of an interview set to air on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” President Trump stated that Qasem Soleimani was “probably” targeting the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and that he believes Soleimani had plans to attack “four embassies.”

Trump stated, “[W]e will tell you that probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad.”

He also stated, “I can reveal that I believe it would’ve been four embassies.”

