Brooks: Iran Situation ‘Looks a Lot Calmer’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the situation in Iran “certainly looks a lot calmer than it did a week ago.”

Brooks stated, “A week ago, we didn’t know where we were going. And it certainly looks a lot calmer than it did a week ago. And it looks more like a normal Middle East terror episode, in which case you have a terror army…ramping up activities. And then the U.S. says, stop. … And then the other side, the terrorist side, has a chance to say, no, we’re going to keep going, or they have a chance to say, message received, we won’t push the boundaries, it’s not in our interests either. And that seems to have been what has happened.”

