Kevin McCarthy: Dems ‘Lying to the American People’ with House Resolution

During a Sunday interview with New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) weighed in on the recently passed House resolution calling for a limit to the president’s war powers following President Donald Trump’s action against Iran.

McCarthy defended Trump, telling host John Catsimatidis the Democrats are “lying to the American people” by passing the “non-binding resolution,” which he argued is “weakening our country.”

“It was a defense — the president has all the right to do it,” McCarthy said of Trump’s airstrikes, which killed Iranian military leader Gen. Qasem Soleimani. “The most telling of all this, the resolution they put it on in the form of what they did, they did something that’s called a concurrent resolution, which is non-binding, has no power whatsoever. This is the form that we use to have the soapbox derby on Capitol Hill. [Democrats are] lying to the American people like they are doing something. All they’re doing is weakening our country by telling Iran that we are divided, that the president doesn’t have the support or the president doesn’t have the power to act when he does.”

