Kaine: Senate Democrats ‘Have Called for a Fair Trial’

As we begin an impeachment trial in the Senate, all 100 Senators swear an oath to do impartial justice —Senator Kaine pic.twitter.com/yzivwIWwqY

During Friday’s Democratic Weekly Address, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said that Senate Democrats “have called for a fair trial that includes relevant documents and witness testimony” and hopes Senate Republicans agree that those conditions should be adhered to.

Kaine said, “Next week, the Senate will carry out another of its most solemn constitutional responsibilities. As we begin an impeachment trial in the Senate, all 100 senators swear an oath to do impartial justice. I’ve committed to standing by that oath, and I will not make a final decision on how I will vote on impeachment articles until all evidence has been presented. My Democratic colleagues and I have called for a fair trial that includes relevant documents and witness testimony. I hope Senate Republicans will agree that those basic requirements for a fair trial should be followed.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett