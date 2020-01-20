Schumer: ‘We Will Be Debating Witnesses and Documents on the Floor’ Tomorrow

During a press conference on Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that Senate Democrats will introduce amendments to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) impeachment trial resolution on Tuesday, and that on Tuesday, “we will be debating witnesses and documents on the floor of the Senate and the ability to allow them to be produced.”

Schumer stated, “Well, tomorrow, before the resolution is adopted, we will be able to introduce amendments, and we will introduce a whole series of amendments for witnesses, for documents, and other ways to straighten out what McConnell has done and make it a real trial with evidence, witnesses, and in ways that the American people can hear it.”

He added, “Tomorrow, at this time, we will be debating witnesses and documents on the floor of the Senate and the ability to allow them to be produced.”

