Tim Scott: Four to Seven GOP Sens. May Want a Witness or Witnesses

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) stated that there are “between four and seven Republican senators who may have a strong opinion on having witnesses testify, or having an individual witness testify.”

Host Martha MacCallum asked, “I’m wondering what your opinion is on how many Republicans would like to hear from witnesses, how many Republican senators feel like if they go home and say, we cut that whole question off at the knees and we decided not to bring in anybody, especially in light of some of this new evidence that has been coming out, and some say it’s sort of been orchestrated in a trickle out for this purpose, how many Republican senators are going to be in a tough spot if they push this through and vote to dismiss or don’t want witnesses?”

Scott responded, “There’s no question that this was absolutely orchestrated. It reminds me of the Kavanaugh hearing, when late-breaking information came forward with no basis whatsoever. I would say that there are certainly between four and seven Republican senators who may have a strong opinion on having witnesses testify, or having an individual witness testify.”

