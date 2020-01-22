Schumer: Schiff Closing ‘One of the Tour De Forces I Have Seen in My Decades Here’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on Wednesday during MSNBC’s coverage of the Senate impeachment trial that House manager Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) closing arguments were “a tour de force.”

Schumer said, “I thought the managers just did just an incredible, incredible job. They were all good, but particular Adam Schiff. His closing speech, which I hope many of your viewers saw, is one of the tour de forces I have seen in my decades here. One of the ten best speeches I’ve heard.”

He added, “This is the first time many of our Republican colleagues have heard all the facts put together in a very cogent way. Most of the time, get the snippets from Fox News, which doesn’t really tell much of the story at all, and they distort it. But here for the first time, they saw the whole thing. When Schiff did his last half-hour, his last 45 minutes, they were all intently looking at him. I look around, and most of the time, they don’t want to hear the argument because of the pressure they’re under to go along with Trump. Even though I think a good number of them know in their hearts that he’s wrong and that Donald Trump did all the things that were laid out tonight. But tonight they were wrapped on him. And you never know how this is going to work.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN