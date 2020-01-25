Rudy Giuliani: ‘Joe Biden Is a Crook’ — ‘If We Can’t Prosecute Him, We Do Not Have Justice in America’

Saturday during an appearance on the Fox News Channel, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is presently serving a personal legal counsel for President Donald Trump, responded to an attack from House Judiciary Committee chairman and fellow New Yorker Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) during the Senate impeachment trial.

According to Giuliani, an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, regardless of his Democratic presidential candidacy, was warranted, given Biden was a “crook.”

Partial transcript as follows:

PIRRO: OK, Rudy, you heard Nadler. He is a long-time New York Congressman.

GIULIANI: Yes, yes.

PIRRO: You know him well from your New York days.

GIULIANI: Yes, a long-time hack.

PIRRO: He claims you wanted Ukraine to announce the investigation.

GIULIANI: Yes, basic long-time New York hack.

PIRRO: Talk to me, and he says it personally benefited you.

GIULIANI: Yes, I wanted them to investigate. Yes, I wanted them to investigate it because it would help to exculpate my client. It had nothing to do with dig up dirt on Biden.

It was handed to me in November of 2018. The Biden family pulled somewhere between $8 million and $20 million out of Ukraine, totally corruptly. Biden was involved in two massive bribes. Zlochevsky bribed him. He bribed Poroshenko. He disgraced the United States of America. And Nadler should be ashamed for covering up for him.

He also did the same thing, by the way, Biden did in Iraq where he was point man and his brother got a piece of it, $1.5 billion housing project. And he did the same thing in China when he was point man. And the kid got a $1.5 billion investment from China in a hedge fund for himself, Kerry’s kid and Whitey Bulger’s nephew.

Biden is so dirty that you and I would have had him indicted six months ago. And Nadler is doing what a hack Democrat usually does. He’s covering up for a crook.

I don’t care if he was Vice President. I don’t care if he’s running for President of the United States. I’ll say it straight out, Joe Biden is a crook. And he sold out the United States of America in Iraq, in Ukraine, in China, and if we can’t prosecute him, we do not have justice in America.